Railways to build 1,500 Vande Bharat chair car coaches, Shatabdis to be replaced

CHENNAI: The Indian Railways has rolled back its earlier decision to stop the production of Vande Bharat chair cars after completing 120 train sets. The Railway Board has now issued an order to manufacture 1,500 Vande Bharat chair car coaches — equivalent to 88 rakes — over a four-year period from 2026-27 to 2029-30. Of these, 720 coaches will be produced by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

Official railway sources said that all Shatabdi Express trains operating on intercity routes, whose rake production has already been discontinued, will be replaced with Vande Bharat rakes. Of the 88 rakes planned, 68 will be 16-car train sets, while the remaining 20 will be 20-car configurations.

The Vande Bharat chair car rake is designed for a maximum speed of 160 kmph and is primarily intended for daytime intercity services. As of December last year, around 96 Vande Bharat chair car rakes had been manufactured by three coach production units — ICF, Rail Coach Factory (Kapurthala), and Modern Coach Factory (Raebareli).

Of these, 82 are currently in service, while a few are kept as spare coaches. A few additional rakes have already been allotted to Southern Railway, Northern Railway, and other zones, but are yet to be operational.