Row over lighting lamp in Thirupparankundram: 'TN govt to challenge HC verdict'

CHENNAI: Shortly after Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court upheld the order of Justice GR Swaminathan allowing lighting of Karthigai Deepam on the Deepathoon on Thirupparankundram Hills, Minister for Natural Resources S Regupahty on Tuesday announced that the State government will challenge this verdict before the Supreme Court.

Talking to reporters at the State secretariat, the Minister described the verdict of the division bench comprising justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan "legally incorrect."

"Hence, he added, the Tamil Nadu government and the HR and CE Department will go for an appeal against the verdict before the SC."

The Minister said the judges should have allowed the Deepam to be lit on Deepathoon only after confirming that it had been done in earlier years.

"But there was no such evidence during the regimes of former Chief Minister Rajaji, K Kamaraj, M Karunanidhi, and MG Ramachandran. No one came up with a request to light Deepam on the Deepathoon in the past. When there was such a request during the tenure of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, permission was denied. But today's verdict is contrary to the legal basis," Regupathy added.