Snakes, wild boars pose threat to students at TN's Kasthurinaickenpalayam school

COIMBATORE: The dilapidated compound wall and an unused building on the premises of the Panchayat Union Middle School at Kasthurinaickenpalayam have become a threat to students. Adding to worries is the presence of snakes and wild boars.

TNIE visited school on Monday and found the compound wall at the rear has a gap of at least five meters. The rest of the wall too has cracks and is so weak that it may collapse any time.

Similarly, an old unused room for the cook is in a poor state. Parents demanded the Coimbatore district administration to raze it.

A parent, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE that they send their wards every day to the school fearing for their safety. This has been the situation for more than a year.

"Snakes enter the school premises from the coconut grove behind through gaps in the compound wall. During the half-yearly examinations held in December, two snakes entered the campus from the grove, causing panic among the children. Sometimes snakes enter the cook room. The movement of snakes is a big threat to children," she said.

Another parent said sometimes wild boars too enter the compound from the grove.

R Santhakumar, founder of the Aaniver organisation, said its members fully cleared the bushes on the campus on Sunday.