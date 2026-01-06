Three booked for hurling caste abuses, assaulting Dalit hotel owner in TN's Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Two persons were arrested by the Morappur police under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for attacking a 62-year-old SC man on Saturday. Police are on the lookout for one other suspect involved.

On Saturday, the victim — A Sampathkumar (62), a retired TNSTC bus driver who currently works in a spinning mill near Tiruppur — had gone to a hotel on the Dharmapuri-Morappur Road for dinner. Sampathkumar asked the hotel proprietor, B Velmurugan (47), if idlis were available.

When Velmurugan said only one idli was available, Sampathkumar asked how so, as it was only 7:30 pm. Velmurugan then questioned Sampathkumar about his nativity.

After Sampathkumar stated he was from Annal Nagar in Harur, Velmurugan allegedly hurled caste abuses and attacked Sampathkumar with a broomstick handle. K Ramalingam (48) and M Settu (45) also pushed Sampathkumar and attacked him.

Sampathkumar then sought treatment at Morappur primary health centre (PHC) and later admitted to the Harur government hospital for treatment. He then reported the incident to Morappur police, who register a case against the three caste Hindus under sections of the BNS and SC/ST (POA) Act.

Meanwhile, Velmurugan’s wife, V Lakshmi (37), also registered a complaint against Sampathkumar. She stated in her petition that Sampathkumar arrived inebriated and refused to pay for the food he ate and verbally abused her.

Further, she also claimed that she was attacked and Velmurugan had defended her and urged the police to take action against Sampathkumar. Morappur police also registered a case against Sampathkumar.

On Sunday, police arrested Velmurugan and Ramalingam, and the duo was remanded. Police are searching for Settu, who is absconding.