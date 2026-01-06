TN ranks first among states in climate action, gross enrolment in higher education: Report

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has consolidated its position as one of India’s top-performing states on sustainable development indicators, according to the State Indicator Framework (SIF) 2.0 released by the state government on Monday. The updated framework, prepared by the Planning and Development Department, tracks progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) using 244 indicators aligned with national and global benchmarks.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, in his foreword to the framework, said the SIF 2.0 reflects the state government’s commitment to evidence-based governance rooted in the Dravidian model of development, with a focus on social justice, equity and inclusiveness. He noted that outcome-oriented planning was critical to ensure development reaches “every household and every citizen”.

According to the framework, Tamil Nadu has achieved near-universal coverage under key social indicators. The state has reduced the under-five mortality rate to 13 deaths per 1,000 live births, among the best in the country, while 99.98% of deliveries now take place in institutions. Life expectancy in the state stands at 73.2 years, placing Tamil Nadu among the top three states nationally.