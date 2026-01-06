TNPGCL fast-tracks two thermal power projects to meet summer demand

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited (TNPGCL) has stepped up efforts to commission two major thermal power projects ahead of the expected rise in electricity demand during the summer months.

Coal synchronisation at the 660 MW Udankudi thermal power plant is scheduled to be completed by the end of January. Simultaneously, works are being expedited to ensure the 800 MW North Chennai Super Critical Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) Stage III operates at its full capacity from Friday.

The two plants would play a critical role in strengthening the state’s power supply during peak summer and help reduce dependence on electricity purchase from private generators, TNPGCL Managing Director M Govindrao told TNIE.

On the Udankudi project, he said the first unit is now ready for power generation. “Oil synchronisation with the state grid was completed in September last year. During trial runs, the unit generated around 80 MW. We are now preparing for coal synchronisation,” he said.

Govindrao added that key infrastructure facilities, including the coal jetty and pipe conveyor system, have been completed. For coal synchronisation, coal is being temporarily transported from the Thoothukudi thermal power plant, he said. On the long-awaited NCTPS Stage III, the managing director said the state’s first 800 MW super critical thermal unit has shown steady progress since its inauguration on March 7, 2024. “Since inauguration, the plant has generated 2,905.4 million units of electricity,” he said.

Despite both plants completing trial runs and generating power, the commercial operation date (COD) is yet to be declared. “Our first aim is to generate power, and we have achieved that in both NCTPS Stage III and Udankudi. Before declaring COD, it is mandatory to carry out detailed checks and ensure that all technical issues are fully addressed,” he explained.