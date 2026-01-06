Traders, councillors flag irregularities in shop allotment at Salem's VOC Market

SALEM: Concerns over alleged irregularities in shop allotment, revenue loss and lack of basic amenities have surfaced at the VO Chidambaranar (VOC) Market in Salem, redeveloped under the Smart City project, with traders and councillors raising questions about its management.

The VOC Market, a major hub for flowers, fruits and vegetables serving Salem, was redeveloped and inaugurated in 2023. Several issues have emerged since the reopening, related to shop allotment and market management.

After redevelopment, the entire market complex was leased to a private individual through a tender process for around Rs 8 crore. The private lessee then allocated shops without direct involvement from the corporation, causing dissatisfaction among long-standing vendors. The individual later withdrew from the tender after a year without renewing, saying he cannot manage any more.

A flower vendor, on condition of anonymity, said he operated in the market for over 20 years. "When the market was redeveloped, we were relocated temporarily. After reopening, control was handed to a private party who demanded hefty sums — running into lakhs — from traders to secure shops. Charges varied by shop size and location. Many traders who had been here for decades couldn't afford this and lost their spots," he said.

Many traders were unaware the tender was only for one year. "We assumed the allotment was permanent and paid the amounts. Now that the tender holder has withdrawn, we pay rent directly to the corporation — Rs 100 per day for open shops and Rs 200 for shuttered ones," he added.

Another trader with over 40 years of experience said long-time vendors were assured priority during allotment. "But due to high costs, many lost their spaces. Only flower vendors remain inside the market as 95% of fruit and vegetable vendors have moved out, unable to sustain their businesses here ", he said.