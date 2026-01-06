Unseasonal low pressure over Bay of Bengal revives northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is set for an unseasonal spell of January rainfall as a well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression, triggering heavy to very heavy rainfall across several coastal and delta districts from 9 to 11 January. The development is expected to revive the ‘dormant’ northeast monsoon (NEM) and extend it into January, prompting Orange and Yellow rainfall warnings for multiple districts.

January is normally one of the driest months for Tamil Nadu, with a long-term average of just 12.3 mm of rainfall. However, the State has already received 7.8 mm between 1 and 5 January this year. With another widespread spell forecast between 9 and 12 January, January 2026 is likely to end in the excess rainfall category once again.

Meteorologists say the current rainfall is partly compensating for subdued precipitation in December, when northeast monsoon activity weakened earlier than usual. December, typically the tail-end month of the NEM, saw fewer active weather systems and prolonged dry spells across large parts of the State.