Vandalur zoo sees record footfall during half-yearly holidays

CHENNAI: Arignar Anna Zoological Park recorded an unprecedented surge in visitors during the recent half-yearly holidays, marking one of its busiest periods in recent years. The zoo, one of Asia's largest and oldest, welcomed over 1.33 lakh visitors in December alone, reflecting its continued popularity as a major tourist attraction in Tamil Nadu.

New additions to the zoo's animal family proved to be a major draw. Visitors were particularly attracted by the arrival of a siamang gibbon and the birth of several animals, including hippopotamus, Indian gaur, swamp deer, porcupine, common langur, Nilgiri langur and an anaconda, a release said.

Visitor engagement initiatives further boosted footfall. The reopened 7D theatre hosted over 280 shows during December, while the daily elephant feeding session at 4 pm continued to draw large crowds. To spark interest among young visitors, the zoo conducted a two-day Zoo Ambassador Camp in three batches, with over 170 students participating.

Mobility within the vast campus was eased through 25 battery-operated vehicles and four safari buses. During December, more than 25,000 visitors used these vehicles, over 12,000 opted for the safari experience, and around 12,000 chose cycling to explore the zoo. Officials said the zoo is fully prepared to handle even larger crowds during the upcoming Pongal holidays.