Cancer screenings at GHs record high breast cancer cases in TN

COIMBATORE: Amid the ongoing cancer screening programme at all government hospitals, which aims to cover the rural population, the Health department has identified more cases of breast cancer compared to colorectal and cervical cancers among the rural community.

According to data from the health department, over seven months from April 2025 to November 2025, 88 cases of colorectal cancer and nine cases of cervical cancer were diagnosed at 13 government hospitals in Coimbatore. Meanwhile, breast cancer screening detected 558 cases during the same period.

The state government has initiated a door-to-door cancer screening programme focused on early detection of these three cancers. Health staff from the local primary health centres screen residents and refer those with symptoms to nearby health centres for further evaluation. Under the Organised Cancer Screening programme, the health department diagnoses cancer symptoms at government hospitals and sends them to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for further advanced check-ups and treatment.

According to data available with the health department, cancer screening is available at all 13 GHs - Annur, Kinathukkadavu, Kollarpatti, Kottur, Madukkarai, Mettpalayam, Periyanaickenpalayam, Pollachi, Sulur, Sundakkamuthur, Thondamuthur, Valparai, and Vettaikaranpudur. 88 suspected colorectal cancer cases have been identified in the seven months. Thondamuthur tops the list with around 34 identified cases. There were only nine cases of cervical cancer detected at Pollachi and Mettupalayam GHs. "14654 women were screened for cervical cancer, and only nine were detected with the cancer," the report said.