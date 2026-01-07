EPS alleges Rs 4 lakh crore corruption under DMK government; submits ‘proof’ to Governor Ravi

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Governor RN Ravi alleging that corruption to the tune of around Rs 4 lakh crore has taken place in various departments in the last four and a half years under the DMK government. EPS urged the governor to form an inquiry commission headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court, to study the “corrupt deeds” of the government.

Speaking to reporters at Raj Bhavan, the AIADMK leader showed a copy of the memorandum submitted to the governor and said he has given evidence to prove the corruption allegations to the governor.

When a scribe recalled that the DMK, as the opposition party, had filed a similar memorandum to the then governor seeking action, Palaniswami said it was inappropriate to divert the issue by asking this.

Charging that the DMK is a party that has institutionalised corruption in a sophisticated manner, EPS alleged that corruption has been carried out on a massive scale across almost every department of the government.

The representation alleged graft to the tune of Rs 64,000 crore in municipal administration department; Rs 60,000 crore in rural development and panchayat raj department; Rs 60,000 crore in highways and minor ports department; Rs 55,000 crore in electricity department; Rs 50,000 crore in prohibition and excise department; Rs 20,000 crore in registration department; Rs 20,000 crore in public works department; Rs 17,000 crore in water resources department and Rs 10,000 crore in chennai corporation.

Besides, EPS alleged corruption in school education, social welfare, agriculture, health, higher education, HR&CE; youth welfare and sports; adi dravidar welfare; tourism and environment and forest departments.