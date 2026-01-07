Failure to restore wetlands costs TN economy Rs 19K crore per year: Planning panel

CHENNAI: The state economy is losing Rs 19,910.6 crore annually due to unrealised ecosystem services relating to 141 prioritised wetlands, according to a report submitted by the State Planning Commission.

The report highlighted that the combined ecosystem value of 141 wetlands at 2024 prices stands at Rs 8,303.8 crore, while their potential value is Rs 28,214.37 crore. Ecosystem services refer to the goods and life-support functions that natural ecosystems provide to humans, very often free of cost.

The report, Economic Valuation of Ecosystem Services – A study of 61 prioritised wetlands/waterbodies in Tamil Nadu, released by Chief Minister MK Stalin, is the second phase of the study on wetlands. The first phase covered 80 waterbodies

The report suggests community-based management as a long-term strategy for sustainable waterbody governance, as local communities possess traditional ecological knowledge accumulated over generations.

“This knowledge system enables communities to implement adaptive strategies against environmental changes while maintaining ecological balance. Effective wetland management must go beyond conservation to ensure equitable benefit-sharing,” the report added.

The study also highlighted the fact that unilateral water transfers to cities, without compensating traditional users, triggers a cycle of displacement, increased urban demand, and ecosystem degradation, undermining sustainability. “Prioritising urban water use over rural livelihoods is a false economy with hidden social and environmental costs,” it added.

The report reiterated the finding that current wetland loss rates – three times faster than forest loss – threaten the foundational resources necessary for sustainable development. “Every dollar invested in wetland restoration generates an estimated $7-$10 in the ecosystem,” the report added.