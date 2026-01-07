Forest staff to use M-STrIPES app for tiger census at Anamalai Tiger Reserve

COIMBATORE: Forest staff who are to be involved in census of tigers and other wild animals will be using the advanced Monitoring System for Tigers: Intensive Protection and Ecological Status (M-Stripes/MSTrIPES) app.

Earlier, they had been documenting the signs of all wild animals, along with GPS tags, in forms and then uploading them on the app. Now, the staff have been trained to operate the app and they will feed all the information related to the census, which will be conducted as part of the All India Tiger Estimation (AITE) Survey 2026 from Wednesday in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

An official of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department said, "The staff who are engaged in the enumeration of tigers, megaherbivores and arboreal animals, along with assessing the trees, grasses and shrubs and feed that information in the updated app using GPS tags, along with the distance of enumerators walking in the transect line, etc., in the app itself. This app is easy to use and handy for feeding the information at the earliest. The first day would be a training session, and the last day would entail compilation of the data.”

Parallely, large carnivore and megaherbivore sign surveys will be held between January 8 and 10, followed by a prey estimation survey for the next three days, from January 11 to 13.