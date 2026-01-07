Heli-tourism may take off at Velankanni by month-end; TN signs MoU with aviation firm

NAGAPATTINAM: The district is set to offer heli-tourism and emergency aviation services in Velankanni by the end of the month as a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on Monday will facilitate the commencement of the construction of a basic helipad on a parcel of leased land near the Tsunami Memorial as early as this week.

As per the MoU signed between the Nagapattinam Tourism Promotion Committee (NTPC) headed by District Collector P Akash and Jayam Aviation Private Ltd., an aviation firm, a helipad measuring 40 × 40 square feet and a temporary control room will be set up on 25 cents of land leased out by the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health.

On the project, Aravind S from the Convergence team at the district collectorate, said, it was part of their “broader efforts to create a supportive ecosystem for growth in Nagapattinam” wherein the district administration “seeks to act as a facilitator, ensuring improved access and a better overall experience for devotees and visitors alike”.

“It provides devotees the opportunity to visit Velankanni by air, while also generating additional spin-off benefits for tourism and the local economy. Also, the availability of such aviation infrastructure is considered essential, as helicopters often become the only means of access during emergencies,” he added.