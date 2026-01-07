Legal scrutiny at multiple levels delayed prosecution of IAS officers: TN

CHENNAI: Under attack from the court over the inordinate delay in sending the proposal for obtaining sanction for prosecuting two IAS officers in the alleged tender irregularities case, the government on Tuesday informed the court that exhaustive scrutiny of case papers running to huge volumes consumed considerable time and there was no deliberate delay.

The submission was made in an affidavit filed by the public secretary when the contempt of court petition by Jayaram Venkatesan of Arappor Iyakkam, seeking to punish the DVAC officials for not filing a chargesheet in the Rs 98-crore tender irregularities committed during the tenure of SP Velumani in the previous AIADMK government, came up for hearing.

State public prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah filed three affidavits on behalf of the public secretary Reeta Harish Thakkar, vigilance commissioner K Manivasan and the director of DVAC Abhay Kumar Singh as per the earlier directions of the court, which had sought explanation for the delay in sending the proposal for sanction.