Madras HC orders police to block publication of ‘scandalous’ book on Justice GR Swaminathan

CHENNAI: Describing it as “highly derogatory” and “abusive,” the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu Police to take appropriate action to prevent a publisher from releasing and circulating a “scandalous” book on Justice GR Swaminathan, a sitting judge, at the Chennai Book Fair.
The first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by P Naveenprasad of Anaikattu in Vellore district, seeking action against the publishers and an injunction against the release of the book at the Chennai Book Fair on 8 January 2026.
“On the face of it, the proposed release of the book, as titled and shown in the petition, is highly derogatory and abusive, crosses all limits, and needs to be dealt with firmly by the Court,” the bench said.
It ordered the DGP, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police, and the Inspector of Saidapet Police Station “to take immediate and effective action to ensure that no such book, containing pictorial representations, statements, caricatures or contents tending to scandalise the Court or Judge, is published or circulated.”
The court further directed police authorities to take appropriate action, including seizure of any such materials, whether in print or electronic form, to prevent the circulation of scandalous content.
Based on the petition, the bench initiated suo motu contempt of court proceedings against the publishers, Keezhaikaatru Padhippagam, and issued a notice returnable in three weeks.
The court sought a compliance report from state authorities and posted the matter for further hearing on 28 January 2026.
The bench described the proposed publication, which specifically names a sitting judge in the title using derogatory language, as a matter of “serious concern.”
Counsel for the petitioner, B Jagannath, submitted that a copy of the title page is being circulated on social and mainstream media, which constitutes scandalising the sitting judge.
The bench observed that the title page contains pictorial representations, caricatures, and language that are not only “highly derogatory” but “virtually abusive,” directly identifying the judge by name and face.
The court also recorded submissions from Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan and Additional Government Pleader E Vijay Anand, who stated that the content is evidently derogatory, abusive, and contemptuous, as it risks scandalising the court and eroding public confidence in the judicial system.