Madras HC orders police to block publication of ‘scandalous’ book on Justice GR Swaminathan

CHENNAI: Describing it as “highly derogatory” and “abusive,” the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu Police to take appropriate action to prevent a publisher from releasing and circulating a “scandalous” book on Justice GR Swaminathan, a sitting judge, at the Chennai Book Fair.

The first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by P Naveenprasad of Anaikattu in Vellore district, seeking action against the publishers and an injunction against the release of the book at the Chennai Book Fair on 8 January 2026.

“On the face of it, the proposed release of the book, as titled and shown in the petition, is highly derogatory and abusive, crosses all limits, and needs to be dealt with firmly by the Court,” the bench said.

It ordered the DGP, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police, and the Inspector of Saidapet Police Station “to take immediate and effective action to ensure that no such book, containing pictorial representations, statements, caricatures or contents tending to scandalise the Court or Judge, is published or circulated.”