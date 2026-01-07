Madras HC puts mandatory e-filing of cases in district judiciary on hold

CHENNAI: Assuaging the sentiments of the agitated lawyers over the e-filing process, the Madras High Court on Tuesday said the issues over e-filing of cases and related documents in the district judiciary can be resolved through mutual talks.

The first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan made the observation when the petitions filed by the Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHAA) and the Federation of Bar Associations in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry seeking to quash the notification that made e-filing compulsory came up for hearing.

Senior counsel S Prabaharan, appearing for the petitioners, sought the bench to ensure the regular process of filing cases shall not be done away with and it shall also be continued to enable the lawyers to file without much difficulties. The petitions stated that lack of adequate infrastructure is one of the main issues if the compulsory e-filing is implemented.

Stating that no training was given to the lawyers in the district judiciary on handling the portal, the petitions pointed out that mere user manual or tutorial videos for e-filing process would not achieve the objective of enabling lawyers to adapt with a totally new module for filing of cases.