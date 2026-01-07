Makeover work puts disabled people to hardship at Madurai Railway Junction

MADURAI: Disabled people and senior citizens have flagged difficulties in accessing the Automatic Ticket Vending Machine (ATVM) placed at the main entrance of Madurai Railway Junction, which has been partially closed four months ago to facilitate redevelopment work which began in April 2025.

Passengers say the machine functions only till 9 pm after which they are forced to walk for quite some distance to the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) to buy unreserved tickets.

At present, the VIP lounge serves as the entry point, where lift facility is available for differently-abled passengers and senior citizens. Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) district secretary A Balamurugan said passengers are forced to walk for nearly half a kilometre to the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) and come back to the VIP lounge to enter the station.

"This is extremely difficult for us. Considering our plight, officials should ensure the ATVM functions round the clock or open a ticket counter near the VIP lounge," he said.