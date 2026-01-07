MGMGH’s upgraded cancer outpatient unit to open today

TIRUCHY: A pink arrow on the ground at the entrance of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) guiding visitors towards the elevator will from today also lead to the hospital’s upgraded Cancer Outpatient Department (OPD) in the fourth floor post its inauguration.
The visual marker, besides announcing the ward’s inauguration, was installed as a sign of cancer awareness and solidarity with the survivors. With its inauguration, the Cancer OPD is expected to significantly reduce referrals of cancer patients from Tiruchy and surrounding districts to the Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) for chemotherapy and Radiotherapy.
According to hospital authorities, around 150 patients visit MGMGH every month for cancer-related consultation. In the past year alone, nearly 300 patients requiring chemotherapy or radiotherapy were referred to Thanjavur, often necessitating repeated travel that caused physical strain and financial hardship for patients as well as their families.
The facility will bring surgical oncology, medical oncology and radiation oncology services under one roof. Surgical oncology services, however, were available earlier. Dean Dr Kumaravel said the expansion would benefit patients from Tiruchy, Karur, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts.
The department includes a 12-bed day-care chemotherapy ward and an eight-bed palliative care ward, adding a total of 20 new oncology beds. The oncology department will be run by four professors, including the head of the department. Two assistant professors in radiation oncology joined last month. A medical oncologist also took charge, said a hospital source.
Outpatient services will be conducted on alternate Mondays and Wednesdays, officials said. Officials said the current phase has been designed to create the foundation for a future comprehensive cancer block at MGMGH. Radiotherapy services using a Linear Accelerator (LINAC) are expected to commence in the coming months. In addition, a PET scan facility has been sanctioned, hospital authorities said.