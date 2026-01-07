MGMGH’s upgraded cancer outpatient unit to open today

TIRUCHY: A pink arrow on the ground at the entrance of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) guiding visitors towards the elevator will from today also lead to the hospital’s upgraded Cancer Outpatient Department (OPD) in the fourth floor post its inauguration.

The visual marker, besides announcing the ward’s inauguration, was installed as a sign of cancer awareness and solidarity with the survivors. With its inauguration, the Cancer OPD is expected to significantly reduce referrals of cancer patients from Tiruchy and surrounding districts to the Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) for chemotherapy and Radiotherapy.

According to hospital authorities, around 150 patients visit MGMGH every month for cancer-related consultation. In the past year alone, nearly 300 patients requiring chemotherapy or radiotherapy were referred to Thanjavur, often necessitating repeated travel that caused physical strain and financial hardship for patients as well as their families.