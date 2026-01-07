State failed to prove Agama prohibits lighting of lamp: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in its order on Thiruparankundram case on Tuesday held that the government and other appellants failed to produce formidable evidence to show that Agama Sastra of Saivites prohibits the lighting of a lamp at a place which is not straight on top of the deity in sanctum sanctorum.

“When there is a custom of lighting lamp at the elevated place and a place is available within the limits of devasthanam property, there is no plausible reason for the devasthanam to refuse to comply the wishes of its devotees, when such a request is not against morality or public policy,” a division bench comprising justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan said. However, the devasthanam and the government, without any valid reason, had pre-closed their minds and were not inclined to choose a place on the hill which will serve the purpose of lighting lamp on the auspicious day, they added.

The judges also opined that though some of the appellants claimed the single judge did not give them a fair opportunity to argue the case, this has been cured by the fact that they entertained all the pleas and documents and considered them at length, irrespective of whether or not the said pleas and documents were placed before the single judge.

Justice GR Swaminathan, in an order dated December 1, 2025, had directed the Thirupparankundram temple devasthanam to light Karthigai Deepam on the Deepathoon near the Sikandar Badusha Dargah, in addition to the usual places. However, the order was not implemented citing law and order concerns. Instead, appeals were filed by the district collector, city police commissioner, HR&CE officials, the devasthanam, dargah members and the TN Waqf Board, among others. After extensively hearing all stakeholders, the bench pronounced the order on Tuesday.