TN CM Stalin to launch Ungal Kanava Sollungal scheme on January 9

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the ‘Ungal Kanava Sollunga’ (Tell Your Dreams) scheme from Ponneri in Tiruvallur on January 9, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Tuesday.

Under the initiative, over 50,000 volunteers will visit around 1.9 crore households across Tamil Nadu to collect aspirations for their families, localities and the state as a whole. The responses will be recorded through a mobile application and each family will be issued a unique ID.

The data collected will be used to prepare a vision document aimed at helping citizens realise their dreams, the minister said while briefing reporters after a cabinet meeting. The exercise will continue till the end of January.

“We have laid a strong foundation over the last four-and-a-half years through welfare schemes and have achieved double-digit economic growth. This initiative will help us understand the people’s vision,” the minister said. He explained that a dedicated website will be launched on January 11, allowing youngsters aged between 15 and 29 to submit their short-term goals and long-term vision for 2030. Inputs from non-resident Indians will be invited from January 12.

In addition, prominent personalities will be invited to share their views and aspirations. Each district will also release a 15-minute video detailing state-level welfare schemes and district-specific initiatives. Conferences will be organised to gather inputs from subject matter experts as well, the minister said.

Reacting to the announcement, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss called it a “deceptive exercise” aimed at misleading the youth ahead of elections. He alleged that the core aspirations of youngters — quality education and dignified employment — had been neglected under the DMK regime.