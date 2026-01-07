TN DyCM Udhayanidhi launches system to manage dams; to help with monitoring, operating reservoirs

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system in Chennai on Monday, and reviewed the control centre from where he monitored the water storage levels and water discharge details of the city’s key reservoirs - Chembarambakkam, Red Hills and Poondi.

Under this project, the sluice gate operations of Chembarambakkam, Red Hills and Poondi reservoirs have been automated and integrated with the SCADA system in Chennai. The system allows officials to monitor and operate the reservoirs from the central control room, a release said.

For this, an Integrated Reservoir Management Centre building has been constructed in an area of 1,088 square metres (11,708 sq ft). In addition, sub-control rooms have been set up at Chembarambakkam, Red Hills and Poondi.

Using data received from these locations, officials can assess the inflow of floodwaters into the reservoirs in advance during the monsoon. Based on the water levels in the reservoirs, the system will open the floodgates (sluices) and allows authorities to monitor reservoir conditions, and open or close the gates, directly from Chennai, the release added.

In the future, the government plans to extend the system to monitor around 90 dams across TN from this central facility.