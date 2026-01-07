TN forms panel to probe Maharashtra kidney racket allegedly involving middlemen, doctors from state

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services on Tuesday constituted a special committee to inquire into the pan-India kidney racket busted in Maharashtra, as it allegedly involved middlemen and two doctors from Tamil Nadu.

According to the sources, the committee is headed by additional director of Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services.

The investigation stemmed by the Maharashtra police followed a complaint lodged by a farmer from Chandrapur district who had allegedly sold his kidney in Cambodia to repay a loan borrowed from moneylenders.

Claiming the involvement of a few middlemen from Tamil Nadu, the Maharashtra Special Investigation Team officials came to Trichy and conducted a probe in this regard.

According to sources, the state officials will investigate whether Tamil Nadu doctors are linked in the case. They will also inquire whether such fraudsters are targeting farmers.

The officials said the committee will soon submit its report to the government, and based on the findings, action will be taken.