TN govt urged to drop plan to establish SIPCOT near Bhavanisagar Dam

ERODE: Farmers and political parties have urged the state government to abandon the plan to establish a SIPCOT industrial park near Bhavanisagar Dam (Lower Bhavani) in Erode district. They claim this project will harm the environment and pollute Bhavani River. Meanwhile, officials told TNIE that the project has been dropped.

According to sources, the state government planned to acquire land in villages near Bhavanisagar in Sathyamangalam taluk in Erode district two years ago, to establish a SIPCOT industrial park. However, the plan was temporarily suspended due to opposition from farmers.

Recently, VN Karthikeyan, a farmer from Vellottam Parappu in Erode, sent a letter regarding this to the ''Mudhalvarin Mugavari' department, and urged that the project be dropped.

In response to this, SIPCOT said, "Establishing industrial parks in every district of the state is a policy decision of the government. Based on this, a preliminary survey has been conducted for setting up an industrial park in Sankakaranpalayam and Kurumbapalayam villages of Bhavanisagar."

This confused farmers and the public who depend on Bhavani River as they feared potential pollution of the river.

Peru Natarajan, Erode North district secretary of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam, said, "Erode district already has a SIPCOT in Perundurai. There are still many acres of vacant land there. Moreover, the environment there has been severely affected by the SIPCOT project. In this situation, planning to establish an SIPCOT industrial park near the agriculture-rich Bhavanisagar Dam is unnecessary. Moreover, this project will not benefit the farmers and the local public. It will only be advantageous to big capitalists. The government had already made efforts in this regard in 2022. However, due to our opposition, they temporarily abandoned their efforts."