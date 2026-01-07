TN govt urged to drop plan to establish SIPCOT near Bhavanisagar Dam

ERODE: Farmers and political parties have urged the state government to abandon the plan to establish a SIPCOT industrial park near Bhavanisagar Dam (Lower Bhavani) in Erode district. They claim this project will harm the environment and pollute Bhavani River. Meanwhile, officials told TNIE that the project has been dropped.
According to sources, the state government planned to acquire land in villages near Bhavanisagar in Sathyamangalam taluk in Erode district two years ago, to establish a SIPCOT industrial park. However, the plan was temporarily suspended due to opposition from farmers.
Recently, VN Karthikeyan, a farmer from Vellottam Parappu in Erode, sent a letter regarding this to the ''Mudhalvarin Mugavari' department, and urged that the project be dropped.
In response to this, SIPCOT said, "Establishing industrial parks in every district of the state is a policy decision of the government. Based on this, a preliminary survey has been conducted for setting up an industrial park in Sankakaranpalayam and Kurumbapalayam villages of Bhavanisagar."
This confused farmers and the public who depend on Bhavani River as they feared potential pollution of the river.
Peru Natarajan, Erode North district secretary of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam, said, "Erode district already has a SIPCOT in Perundurai. There are still many acres of vacant land there. Moreover, the environment there has been severely affected by the SIPCOT project. In this situation, planning to establish an SIPCOT industrial park near the agriculture-rich Bhavanisagar Dam is unnecessary. Moreover, this project will not benefit the farmers and the local public. It will only be advantageous to big capitalists. The government had already made efforts in this regard in 2022. However, due to our opposition, they temporarily abandoned their efforts."
"We believe this project will severely pollute the Bhavani. Therefore, the government should completely abandon this project. Otherwise, we will launch serious protests," he added.
Meanwhile, functionaries from various political parties and representatives of various farmer associations have decided to meet Minister S Muthusamy and the District Collector on January 12 to lodge a complaint.
Bhavanisagar ex-MLA and Chief Coordinator of Bhavani River Protection Joint Movement, PL Sundaram, said, "The Lower Bhavani Dam is the irrigation source for lakhs of acres of agricultural lands in Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts. Bhavani River is also a source of drinking water for millions. It is shocking that the government is attempting to establish a SIPCOT industrial park on 1,080 acres of land near the dam."
"We welcome the establishment of factories to promote industrial development. But the right location must be chosen. If an industrial park is established near the dam, Bhavani River and the agricultural lands dependent on it will be affected. This project should be cancelled at the initial stage."
When TNIE contacted minister Muthusamy, he said he would check and provide a response.
A senior SIPCOT official from Erode said, "The plan to set up a SIPCOT industrial park in Bhavanisagar has been dropped. A preliminary survey was carried out there in 2022."