TN musicians pay homage to Saint Thiyagaraja by reciting 'Pancharatna Kritis'

THANJAVUR: Musicians from across the country on Wednesday paid homage to Saint Thiyagaraja, one of the trinity of Carnatic music, at Tiruvaiyaru by rendering the Pancharatna Kritis, the five gems of his compositions, as a grand ensemble.

The main function of the 179th annual Aradhana festival, “Aradhanai”, marking the death anniversary of the saint, commenced with the “Unchavrithi” bhajan from Tirumanjana Veedhi in Tiruvaiyaru on Wednesday, where the saint composer lived.

Musicians carried the decorated idol of Thiyagarajar to the Thiyagarajar Ashramam complex, where the Aradhanai was held.

Special ablutions were performed for the idol of Thiyagaraja at the Samadhi, even as the rendering of the Pancharatna Kritis by the musicians commenced simultaneously.