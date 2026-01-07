TN musicians pay homage to Saint Thiyagaraja by reciting 'Pancharatna Kritis'

THANJAVUR: Musicians from across the country on Wednesday paid homage to Saint Thiyagaraja, one of the trinity of Carnatic music, at Tiruvaiyaru by rendering the Pancharatna Kritis, the five gems of his compositions, as a grand ensemble.
The main function of the 179th annual Aradhana festival, “Aradhanai”, marking the death anniversary of the saint, commenced with the “Unchavrithi” bhajan from Tirumanjana Veedhi in Tiruvaiyaru on Wednesday, where the saint composer lived.
Musicians carried the decorated idol of Thiyagarajar to the Thiyagarajar Ashramam complex, where the Aradhanai was held.
Special ablutions were performed for the idol of Thiyagaraja at the Samadhi, even as the rendering of the Pancharatna Kritis by the musicians commenced simultaneously.
Flautists led by Prabancham S Balachandran rendered the “Chetulara” keerthanai (song) of Thiyagaraja as a prelude to the singing of the Ghana Raga Pancharatna Kritis.
Following the flute rendition, the musicians rendered the Pancharatna Kritis, “Jagadha Nandha Karaga”, “Duduku Kala Nanne Thora”, “Saadhinchanae O Manasa”, “Kana Kana Ruchira Kanakavasana ninnu” and “Entharo Mahanubhavulu, Anthariki Vanthanamulu” — set in the ragas Naattai, Gowla, Arabi, Varaali and Sri Raagam, respectively.
Hundreds of musicians, including Sirkazhi G Sivachidambaram, O S Arun, Sudha Raghunathan, Mahathi, Tiruvandrum Binni Krishnakumar, Cuddalore S J Janani, Aridhawaramangalam A K Palanivel (Thavil) and Sri Mushnam V Raja Rao, rendered the Pancharatna Kritis as an ensemble. A large number of musicians and devotees participated in the festival.