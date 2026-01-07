TNSTC to operate 34,087 special buses during Pongal to clear festive rush

CHENNAI: The State Transport Corporations is set to operate a total of 34,087 special buses to facilitate commuter transportation during the Pongal festival. The decision was taken at a joint coordination meeting, chaired by Transport Minister SS Sivasankar, at the secretariat.

From January 9 to 14, a total of 10,245 special buses will be operated from Chennai, in addition to the 2,092 regular services daily. This brings the total number of buses to be operated from Chennai during this period to 22,797. Meanwhile, 11,290 buses will be operated from locations outside Chennai, taking the overall total to 34,087 buses to meet festival travel demand.

To facilitate the return journey, from January 16 to 19, apart from the regular 2,092 daily services, 6,820 special buses will be operated each day, amounting to 15,188 buses from Chennai. Additionally, 9,820 buses will be operated catering various parts of the state outside Chennai city, bringing the total number of buses for return travel to 25,008.