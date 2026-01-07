Virudhunagar CBSE school conducts special classes in evenings; draws parents’ ire

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A CBSE school in Virudhunagar has sparked concern among parents after directing Class 10 and Class 12 students who failed to attend special classes during the State government-declared half-yearly examination holidays to stay back and attend additional classes until 6.30 pm after regular school hours, starting Monday.

According to a message shared by the school management on January 3 in a WhatsApp group, children who did not attend classes from December 24 to December 31 were instructed to attend evening classes (5:30 pm to 6:30 pm) from Monday, January 5. “Parents can pick their ward from the Main school or Town campus,” the message read.

Speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, a parent said the practice was unfair, as students would be subjected to excessive stress due to prolonged school hours starting from 8 am. The parent added that families have varying commitments and had opted for school bus facilities or made alternative transport arrangements accordingly, making it difficult to pick up their wards at 6:30 pm. They further alleged that the management failed to give a proper response when the concerns were raised.