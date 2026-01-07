Winter haze worsens stench from Vellalore dumpyard

COIMBATORE: As winter haze covers the city, residents across many parts of Coimbatore are once again grappling with foul odour emanating from the Vellalore dumpyard.

Complaints have been pouring in not only from neighbourhoods close to the dumpyard but also from areas located several kilometres away, raising concerns over public health. Environmentalists attribute this to the unusual haze and mist this winter. They have urged the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to take immediate and effective measures to control the situation.

KS Mohan, secretary of Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee, has submitted petitions to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and CCMC commissioner, highlighting what he described as an "unbearable and unprecedented" odour affecting residents for months. According to him, people living in Podanur, Vellalore, Kurichi and surrounding areas within a 10-km radius have been severely affected. Mohan alleged that residents' fundamental right to breathe clean air and live in a healthy environment had been denied.