Aavin's Rs 21.57 crore ice cream plant in Tiruchy to commence production soon

TIRUCHY: The ice cream plant built by the Tiruchy District Milk Producers' Cooperative Union (Aavin) at Kottapattu is all set to commence production, as officials have completed the trial run of ice cream manufacturing and have also begun trial production of fermented products on Wednesday.

The project has been implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 21.57 crore under the Dairy Processing and Infrastructure Development Fund. The unit is equipped with facilities to produce 16 lakh litres of ice cream and fermented products on a daily basis, officials said.

The Tiruchy Cooperative Milk Producers' Union has around 54,000 members from 573 societies across Tiruchy, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts, producing about 5.20 lakh litres of milk per day. While Aavin distributes around 1.5 lakh litres daily in Tiruchy district, the remaining milk is transported to Chennai, officials said.

Apart from supplying milk, Tiruchy Aavin has been selling value-added products such as ice cream, butter, ghee, paneer, curd and milk sweets, which are currently transported from Madurai and Chennai, through around 15 parlours established across Tiruchy.