Amit Shah’s claims on Hindus in TN aimed at creating division, says CM Stalin

MADURAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said that Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 will determine whether TN should be ruled by the DMK or someone from New Delhi, even as the CM condemned and refuted the claim of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the DMK government was consistently disrespecting Hinduism and the sentiments of Hindus in the state.

Addressing a public meeting in Dindigul, the CM said, “Union Minister Amit Shah, during his recent visit to Tamil Nadu, alleged that the state government is suppressing the religious rights and beliefs of Hindus. Is he truly Amit Shah or ‘Avadoor’ Shah? I strongly oppose such statements.”

Elaborating on it, Stalin said, “Over the last four years, TN has organised ‘kumbhabhishekam’ for 4,000 Hindu temples. Furthermore, the government has successfully reclaimed 7,655 acres of land and assets, valued at Rs 7,701 crore, which were encroached upon and belonged to 997 Hindu temples. True devotees and spiritual leaders appreciated the efforts of the Dravidian model of governance. I personally oversee initiatives related to the HR&CE department at the secretariat nearly twice a week to ensure their effective implementation. So, the union minister must avoid spreading misinformation about TN.”

The CM said there are indications that this rhetoric was aimed at creating division and serving propaganda for an audience beyond the state, especially in North India.