Anganwadi workers press 13 demands, stage strike in Vellore

VELLORE: As part of a statewide agitation, the Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association on Wednesday staged a one-day symbolic strike at Anna Kalaiarangam in Vellore, pressing 13 demands, including a special monthly pension of Rs 6,750 for retired workers, with periodic revisions.

“All anganwadi centres were shut on Wednesday and more than 980 workers from Vellore took part in the strike,” said C Devi, state vice-president of the association.

A key demand raised by the workers was the introduction of time-scale pay, fixing salaries at Rs 19,500 for anganwadi workers, on par with junior assistants, and Rs 15,700 for cooking assistants, equivalent to office assistants.

The protesters also urged the state government to fill over 60,000 vacancies under the anganwadi scheme and to absorb eligible noon-meal and anganwadi workers who have completed 10 years of service, by reserving 50% of posts while filling vacancies in government departments.

“We also urge the government to provide advance funds to anganwadi centres by calculating three months of expenditure, including food and LPG costs, similar to the system followed in noon-meal centres. Further, a fixed travel allowance of Rs 300 per month should be provided for attending inspection meetings,” said one of the protesters.

In addition, the workers demanded national health insurance coverage for retired employees, a gratuity of Rs 10 lakh and funeral assistance of Rs 25,000. They also sought summer vacation for anganwadi centres during May.

Other demands included the provision of earned leave and leave on loss of pay, 12 months of maternity leave, menstrual leave and 12 days of casual leave annually.

“As the next step in taking our demands to the government, we are planning a rally in Chennai on January 30, followed by an indefinite strike from February 3,” Devi added.