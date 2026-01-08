Class 10 student hacked by drunk man succumbs to injuries in Tamil Nadu

TIRUNELVELI: A Class 10 student who was attacked with a sickle by a youth at Panagudi earlier this week succumbed to his injuries on Thursday while undergoing treatment at Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital.

The deceased was identified as Lakshmanan (16), a student of a Government Higher Secondary School in Panagudi. He had suffered severe cut injuries in the attack that took place on Monday evening.

According to the police, the incident occurred on January 5 when Lakshmanan had gone to a neighbouring house to watch television. A verbal altercation reportedly broke out between the boy and the accused, Sabari Rajan (23), following which the latter allegedly attacked the minor with a sickle.