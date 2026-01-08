Class 10 student hacked by drunk man succumbs to injuries in Tamil Nadu

TIRUNELVELI: A Class 10 student who was attacked with a sickle by a youth at Panagudi earlier this week succumbed to his injuries on Thursday while undergoing treatment at Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital.
The deceased was identified as Lakshmanan (16), a student of a Government Higher Secondary School in Panagudi. He had suffered severe cut injuries in the attack that took place on Monday evening.
According to the police, the incident occurred on January 5 when Lakshmanan had gone to a neighbouring house to watch television. A verbal altercation reportedly broke out between the boy and the accused, Sabari Rajan (23), following which the latter allegedly attacked the minor with a sickle.
Lakshmanan was initially rushed to a Primary Health Centre and later referred to the Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment. Despite intensive care, he died on Thursday morning, sources said.
Police sources said Sabari Rajan was arrested on the same day of the incident and remanded in judicial custody. Following the death of the victim, the case has been altered to include murder charge.
Clarifying earlier speculation, the police said that preliminary inquiry had revealed that the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the attack. “There is no evidence to suggest the use of ganja or any other narcotic substance,” a police official said.
The Panagudi police are continuing further investigation into the case.