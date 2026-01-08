Class 12 student among six killed in road accidents in Chennai

CHENNAI: Six people were killed in separate road accidents in and around Chennai on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old Saravanan, a Class 12 student, died after a state-run bus hit the motorcycle he was riding pillion near Andarkuppam in Kundrathur. He was returning home from tuition along with his father, Kamalakkannan, who was riding the bike. The police from the Chromepet Traffic Investigation Wing sent the body to Tambaram Government Hospital for postmortem.

In Tiruvallur, 81-year-old Benjamin, a retired Indian Council of Medical Research scientist, died after a lorry rammed his moped on JN Road near MSK Studio junction. He was first admitted to Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Porur, where he died. The Tiruvallur Town police registered a case.

Two friends - Jagatheeswaran (35), a cattle trader and farmer, and Venkatesan (35), were killed when their bike collided head on with a bus on the Sevilimedu-Keezhambi bypass. The bus was heading to Melmaruvathur from Puducherry. The crash took place near a section barricaded for road marking work. The police seized the bus and sent the bodies for postmortem.

In another incident near Perungalathur, a 39-year-old textile shop owner, Sakthivel, died after his motorcycle hit an iron barricade installed for construction work. He fell on the road, and was run over by a government bus. The police said motorists had earlier complained about poorly-placed barricades.

Meanwhile in Mamallapuram, Prabakaran (26), from Neelankarai, died after he lost control of his motorcycle on East Coast Road and hit the median. He was taken to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital but died the next day.