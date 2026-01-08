Deepam verdict a threat to communal harmony: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: The VCK on Wednesday strongly criticised the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court verdict in the Thiruparankundram case, alleging that it undermines public faith in the judiciary and pose a threat to communal harmony in Tamil Nadu. The party urged the state to challenge the ruling through an appeal.

In a statement on X, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said the verdict was contrary to constitutional principles and risked disturbing the state’s long-standing tradition of religious harmony.

He said that the Karthigai Deepam had, for generations, been lit near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple atop hill, and that earlier court rulings had recognised the practice. However, he alleged that the court accepted the claim of certain “divisive elements” seeking permission to light the lamp on a pillar near the dargah, despite the absence of documentary or historical evidence. Thiruma criticised the judgment for placing the burden of proof on the state, instead of on the petitioner. Warning against a growing trend of verdicts based on belief rather than evidence, the VCK founder said such interpretations weakened constitutional values, particularly secularism.