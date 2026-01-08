Delay in censor nod for Vijay's Jana Nayagan: Verdict tomorrow

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday reserved the orders on the petition filed by the producer of Vijay starrer “Jana Nayagan”, scheduled for release on January 9, alleging delay in granting the certification for release by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

After the arguments were completed, Justice P T Asha reserved the orders, and added that it will most likely be pronounced on January 9 morning.

The judge posed several queries on the rationale and legality of reopening the certification process by sending the movie to the revising committee after deciding to issue UA certification and completing the exercise of issuing certificate.

She questioned the maintainability of a complaint lodged by one of the members of the examining committee of CBFC based on which the movie was referred to the revising committee. The petitioner – KVN Productions LLP – has done the cuts and the mutes on the objectionable scenes and words as directed by the CBFC; however, the board is keeping in abeyance issuance of the certification, the judge said.