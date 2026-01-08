Fake medicine probe report to be released soon: Puducherry CM Rangasamy

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday said a transparent report on the alleged fake medicine issue in the Union Territory would be released shortly.

Speaking to reporters after laying the foundation stone for a twin-level overhead water tank at Villianur, Rangasamy said a detailed and transparent inquiry had been conducted into the issue. “A transparent inquiry has been completed into the fake medicine issue and the report will be released soon,” he said.

The chief minister said that since his government assumed office, several infrastructure projects had been taken up across Puducherry. “Many development works are being implemented through the Public Works Department and the Local Administration Department. Improving infrastructure, implementing welfare schemes and ensuring quality education, healthcare and basic amenities remain our priorities,” he said.

Rangasamy said that assurances made in the Legislative Assembly had been fulfilled by addressing public demands and requests from MLAs. “Works have been completed in all constituencies and special attention is being given to the overall development of Puducherry. More welfare initiatives will be launched across all four regions,” he said, adding that the government was actively addressing public grievances and ensuring their resolution.