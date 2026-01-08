INDIA bloc stages dharna, demands fair probe into Pondy fake medicine case

PUDUCHERRY: An INDIA bloc-led dharna was held on Tuesday evening near Swadeshi Mill, demanding transparency in the fake medicine case linked to former Health Minister V Narayanasamy’s tenure and action against those implicated in the seizure of a diary from businessman Raja’s residence.

The protest was led by Congress state president and MP V Vaithilingam and attended by former CM V Narayanasamy, DMK organiser and Leader of the Opposition R Siva, MLAs M Vaithiyanathan, Anibal Kennedy, L Sampath and R Senthilkumar, CPI state secretary AM Saleem, CPM state secretary S Ramachandran, former MLAs RKR Anantharaman and Nara Kalanathan, former ministers SP Sivakumar and R Viswanathan, and leaders of alliance parties including VCK, MDMK and MNM.

Addressing the gathering, Narayanasamy alleged that fake medicines manufactured in Puducherry were sold across India and even smuggled to Sri Lanka. “Of the 27 arrested, 10 have been released. Investigations against others continue. Several CBI cases remain pending without progress. The NR Congress-BJP government and the administration are shielding the accused,” he said, calling for a probe under the supervision of a Madras High Court judge.

He demanded the resignation of Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Ministers, and the immediate arrest of Speaker R Selvam, urging political unity to defeat the NR Congress-BJP government in the forthcoming elections.