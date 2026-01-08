India Post shuts 7 sub post offices in Kanniyakumari district, draws consumers ire

KANNIYAKUMARI: Consumer associations and political parties opposed the Department of Posts’ decision to close down seven sub post offices, including the Vadiveeswaram sub post office at the Anna bus stand in Nagercoil, functioning in rental buildings in Kanniyakumari district, and merge them with nearby head or sub post offices.

Sources said the department, on January 3, closed the Vadiveeswaram (Anna bus stand), Nagercoil Bazaar, Nagercoil West, and Vadasery sub post offices in Nagercoil, and Thuckalay Mettukadai, Kuzhithurai West, and Marthandam Bridge sub post offices.

SR Sreeram, president of the Consumer Protection Association, Kanniyakumari district, told TNIE that the Department of Posts should render service to customers, but it should not close post offices functioning in rental buildings and merge them with post offices operating in their own buildings by citing the reason of rental premises. He said the decision was unacceptable.

He added that the Vadiveeswaram sub post office and the Vadasery sub post office had been functioning for many decades and were serving the public.

Congress agriculture wing state functionary RS Rajan said people from various places come to the Nagercoil Anna bus stand and use the sub post office located at its entrance. Ordinary people could easily come by bus and access the post office. Closing it down would affect them a lot, he said, urging the Department of Posts to reconsider the decision.