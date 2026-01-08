India Post shuts 7 sub post offices in Kanniyakumari district, draws consumers ire

KANNIYAKUMARI: Consumer associations and political parties opposed the Department of Posts’ decision to close down seven sub post offices, including the Vadiveeswaram sub post office at the Anna bus stand in Nagercoil, functioning in rental buildings in Kanniyakumari district, and merge them with nearby head or sub post offices.
Sources said the department, on January 3, closed the Vadiveeswaram (Anna bus stand), Nagercoil Bazaar, Nagercoil West, and Vadasery sub post offices in Nagercoil, and Thuckalay Mettukadai, Kuzhithurai West, and Marthandam Bridge sub post offices.
SR Sreeram, president of the Consumer Protection Association, Kanniyakumari district, told TNIE that the Department of Posts should render service to customers, but it should not close post offices functioning in rental buildings and merge them with post offices operating in their own buildings by citing the reason of rental premises. He said the decision was unacceptable.
He added that the Vadiveeswaram sub post office and the Vadasery sub post office had been functioning for many decades and were serving the public.
Congress agriculture wing state functionary RS Rajan said people from various places come to the Nagercoil Anna bus stand and use the sub post office located at its entrance. Ordinary people could easily come by bus and access the post office. Closing it down would affect them a lot, he said, urging the Department of Posts to reconsider the decision.
M Srimathy, vice-president of the Kanniyakumari Jilla Consumer Protection Centre, said they had submitted a representation to the Department of Posts urging it not to close down the Vadiveeswaram sub post office, which is functioning in the heart of the city at the Anna bus stand. She pointed out that many residential areas, offices, and schools are situated nearby. She also urged the authorities to reconsider the closure of other post offices, including those in rural areas.
When contacted, officials from the Department of Posts said that as part of the Central government’s economically viable plan, single-staff sub post offices that were generating less revenue and functioning in rental buildings were being merged with nearby sub post offices and head post offices.
They said the seven sub-post offices were merged with nearby offices located within 500 metres to 1 km. Due to the merger, customers would be able to avail more services. The postal booking service is functioning round the clock at the Nagercoil head post office, the officials added.