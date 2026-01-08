Minister Regupathy defends burial ground remarks

PUDUKKOTTAI: Minister S Regupathy on Wednesday defended his analogy that burial can be carried out only in places specifically designated for it, saying the comparison was used to explain his criticism of a court order on Tuesday permitting the lighting of Deepam on the Deepathoon at Thiruparankundram. He maintained that his remarks did not amount to contempt of court.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said the analogy was meant to explain a legal principle that customs and practices are followed only in locations traditionally meant for them. He said the same principle applied to the lighting of Deepam on the Deepathoon, which the state government maintains was never an established or customary practice.

Regupathy said the court had described the government’s arguments as “demonic stories” and that his response should be understood in that context. “I spoke within the limits of the law and based my comments on earlier judicial precedents. There was no intention to disrespect the judiciary,” he said.

Reiterating the government’s position, the minister said it was the responsibility of the petitioners to provide evidence that the ritual had been followed in the past.