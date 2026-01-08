No bigger challenge than DMK, says AIADMK's Viswanathan

VELLORE: AIADMK MLA and former minister Natham R Viswanathan on Thursday said that the party faces no bigger challenge than the DMK in the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections. He was responding to media queries on whether the party viewed the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as a significant contender in the 2026 polls.

Commenting on the DMK government’s recently announced pension scheme, Viswanathan described it as deceptive. “With the passage of the government order, the government employees have realised that they have been cheated,” he said.

Viswanathan also underlined the importance of the election manifesto in contemporary politics. “Today a healthy situation has emerged where voters cast their votes after going through the election manifesto. Based on this understanding of the importance of an election manifesto, when Amma (Jayalalithaa) was in power, she gave great importance to the manifesto and introduced it in an innovative manner. Similarly, under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswamy, the 2026 election manifesto will ensure victory to AIADMK,” he said.