Online registration for jallikattu events begins in Madurai

MADURAI: Preparatory works for the much-awaited Jallikattu events in Madurai district gathered pace on Wednesday, as the online registrations for bulls and tamers participating in all three major events in Avaniyapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur were launched at 5 pm on Wednesday.
The registration process will remain open till 5 pm on Thursday, and only registered bulls and tamers will be permitted to take part.
The iconic Jallikattu events are scheduled to be held from January 15 to 17 from 7am to 6pm, with Avaniyapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur hosting the sport on successive days.
The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is expected to inaugurate the Alanganallur Jallikattu, while Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is expected to inaugurate the Palamedu event on the respective dates.
Amid the registrations, several bull owners from Avaniyapuram raised concerns over the lack of opportunities for local bulls in the previous years.
“Every year, thousands of bulls are registered through the online process. Last year alone, over 12,000 bulls were registered through the online process, but only a limited number got the chance to participate. Though we registered eight bulls last year, only one received a token. We request priority for local bulls this year,” said Karthikeyan, a bull owner from Avaniyapuram.
Officials, however, clarified that token allocation is done through a random selection process to ensure equal opportunity for all participants.
Meanwhile, some tamers expressed concerns over the medical fitness certificate being provided in English and urged the authorities to provide the application in Tamil as well.
At Avaniyapuram, barricade installation works are being carried out by the officials. Ahead of the event, the city corporation will be placing facilities including spectators gallery, LED screens, drinking water facilities and mobile toilets in the event venues.
Similarly, essential arrangements are set to be made at Alanganallur and Palamedu by the district administration.