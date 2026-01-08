Online registration for jallikattu events begins in Madurai

MADURAI: Preparatory works for the much-awaited Jallikattu events in Madurai district gathered pace on Wednesday, as the online registrations for bulls and tamers participating in all three major events in Avaniyapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur were launched at 5 pm on Wednesday.

The registration process will remain open till 5 pm on Thursday, and only registered bulls and tamers will be permitted to take part.

The iconic Jallikattu events are scheduled to be held from January 15 to 17 from 7am to 6pm, with Avaniyapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur hosting the sport on successive days.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is expected to inaugurate the Alanganallur Jallikattu, while Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is expected to inaugurate the Palamedu event on the respective dates.

Amid the registrations, several bull owners from Avaniyapuram raised concerns over the lack of opportunities for local bulls in the previous years.