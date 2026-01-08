Pondy CM N Rangasamy: Now public safety improved as police department vacancies filled

PUDUCHERRY: A function to confer promotions and special grade postings on police and Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBN) personnel was organised by the Puducherry Police Department at Kamban Kalai Arangam here on Wednesday evening.

Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy attended the event and presented promotion certificates to the personnel. Speaker of the Legislative Assembly R Selvam, Home Minister A Namassivayam, Director General of Police Shalini Singh and senior police officers were present.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Rangasamy recalled the earlier state of the police department and said staffing shortages had once severely affected law and order. “There was a time when only two personnel were available in a police station where there should have been ten. In such a situation, it was difficult to ensure public safety and crimes did occur. That situation has now changed,” he said.

He said the government had fulfilled its electoral assurance to fill vacant posts across departments, with special emphasis on the police force due to its critical role in maintaining public safety. “Vacancies are being filled in all departments. In particular, posts in the police department are being filled to strengthen law enforcement,” he said.

The chief minister said Puducherry had become a safer place due to the commitment, training and service of police personnel. “The government has created conditions for people to live safely and peacefully. You must continue to perform with dedication and efficiency,” he said.

Referring to changing recruitment trends, Rangasamy noted that while earlier most recruits had only Plus Two qualifications, graduates, including BTech and MTech degree holders, were now joining the force. “This reflects higher intellectual capacity. I am confident you will better understand the methods and technologies used by criminals and respond effectively,” he said, urging personnel to continue earning public trust.