Pondy CM N Rangasamy: Now public safety improved as police department vacancies filled

PUDUCHERRY: A function to confer promotions and special grade postings on police and Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBN) personnel was organised by the Puducherry Police Department at Kamban Kalai Arangam here on Wednesday evening.
Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy attended the event and presented promotion certificates to the personnel. Speaker of the Legislative Assembly R Selvam, Home Minister A Namassivayam, Director General of Police Shalini Singh and senior police officers were present.
Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Rangasamy recalled the earlier state of the police department and said staffing shortages had once severely affected law and order. “There was a time when only two personnel were available in a police station where there should have been ten. In such a situation, it was difficult to ensure public safety and crimes did occur. That situation has now changed,” he said.
He said the government had fulfilled its electoral assurance to fill vacant posts across departments, with special emphasis on the police force due to its critical role in maintaining public safety. “Vacancies are being filled in all departments. In particular, posts in the police department are being filled to strengthen law enforcement,” he said.
The chief minister said Puducherry had become a safer place due to the commitment, training and service of police personnel. “The government has created conditions for people to live safely and peacefully. You must continue to perform with dedication and efficiency,” he said.
Referring to changing recruitment trends, Rangasamy noted that while earlier most recruits had only Plus Two qualifications, graduates, including BTech and MTech degree holders, were now joining the force. “This reflects higher intellectual capacity. I am confident you will better understand the methods and technologies used by criminals and respond effectively,” he said, urging personnel to continue earning public trust.
Home Minister A Namassivayam said 2,085 police posts that had remained vacant for nearly a decade had been filled. He added that 500 home guards had been newly recruited and that promotion norms had been revised through a government order, reducing the eligibility periods from 15, 25 and 35 years to 10, 15 and 25 years.
Based on the revised norms, promotions had been granted to 2,649 personnel at various levels since 2021, he said. “The department has also been strengthened with new vehicles and equipment. Twenty-six personnel have been promoted as sub-inspectors, and steps are under way to fill other vacant posts through promotions,” he added.
Namassivayam said steps were being taken to appoint home guards as police constables and to recruit 200 coastal security personnel. “Seventy-one sub-inspector posts will be filled shortly and the physical efficiency test will be held on January 19. Action is also being taken to provide a 13th month salary to police personnel as a Pongal gift at the earliest,” he said.
Referring to emerging challenges, the home minister said narcotics, traffic violations and cyber crimes required sustained attention. “Police must intensify efforts to curb drug-related offences and ensure offenders do not escape. All of us must work together so that the people of Puducherry can live in peace,” he said.