Protesting government school teachers to face salary cut in TN

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Elementary Education on Wednesday said it would deduct salaries of secondary grade teachers who are protesting for pay parity. It said the pay cut would be implemented from January 5, and directed district authorities to submit details of teachers participating in the protest.

In a circular, the directorate said the distribution of textbooks and notebooks for the third term had been issued after the schools reopened on January 5 and that the strike had affected students’ learning. According to teachers’ associations, around 8,000 to 10,000 secondary grade teachers are protesting across the state since December 26.

The Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers Association (SSTA) said it would continue the agitation despite salary cuts. The teachers said secondary grade teachers appointed before June 1, 2009, were placed on a basic pay of Rs 8,370, while those appointed on or after the cut-off date were fixed at Rs 5,200, despite having the same qualifications and performing identical duties. Over the years, they said, this disparity has widened to Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000 in overall monthly salaries.

“Until this injustice is corrected, we will continue our protests,” the association said.