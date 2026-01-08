Tamil Nadu

Protesting government school teachers to face salary cut in TN

According to teachers’ associations, around 8,000 to 10,000 secondary grade teachers are protesting across the state since December 26.
Members of SSTA (Senior Secondary Teachers Association) staged a demonstration for Equal pay near DPI campus.
Members of SSTA (Senior Secondary Teachers Association) staged a demonstration for Equal pay near DPI campus.(Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Elementary Education on Wednesday said it would deduct salaries of secondary grade teachers who are protesting for pay parity. It said the pay cut would be implemented from January 5, and directed district authorities to submit details of teachers participating in the protest.

In a circular, the directorate said the distribution of textbooks and notebooks for the third term had been issued after the schools reopened on January 5 and that the strike had affected students’ learning. According to teachers’ associations, around 8,000 to 10,000 secondary grade teachers are protesting across the state since December 26.

The Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers Association (SSTA) said it would continue the agitation despite salary cuts. The teachers said secondary grade teachers appointed before June 1, 2009, were placed on a basic pay of Rs 8,370, while those appointed on or after the cut-off date were fixed at Rs 5,200, despite having the same qualifications and performing identical duties. Over the years, they said, this disparity has widened to Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000 in overall monthly salaries.

“Until this injustice is corrected, we will continue our protests,” the association said.

Protest
Salary cut
secondary grade teachers

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com