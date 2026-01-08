Rs 7.5 crore cardiac unit among major upgrades on anvil in Cuddalore government MCH

CUDDALORE: Several major development works are underway at the Cuddalore District Government Medical College Hospital in Annamalai Nagar, Chidambaram, including the establishment of a cardiac care unit (Cath Lab) at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore, Medical College Dean and Special Officer Dr C Thirupathi said on Tuesday.
A consultative meeting on hospital development and an orientation programme for newly appointed doctors was held at the hospital on Tuesday morning. The meeting, chaired by Dr Thirupathi, focused on the initiatives taken since the Tamil Nadu government assumed administrative control of the hospital.
Hospital Superintendent Dr Junior Sundaresh, Vice-Dean Dr Sasikala, Dental College Dean Dr Suma Karthikeyan, and doctors Ashok Bhaskar and N Pari attended the meeting. Newly appointed professors and assistant professors from various government medical colleges were introduced.
Heads of departments and senior doctors, including Professor Ramanathan of Paediatrics, Dr Thiruselvan of Emergency Care, Dr Ilavazhagan of Cardiology, Dr Senthilnathan of Orthopaedics and Dr Kaviyarasan of Dermatology, addressed the gathering. Hundreds of department heads, professors, assistant professors and other doctors participated.
Speaking to reporters later, Dr. Thirupathi said the Tamil Nadu government was working to upgrade the hospital into a full-fledged medical college and hospital. “Facilities such as the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, Accident and Emergency Care Unit, and the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, which operate in other government medical colleges, have now been implemented here,” he said.
He added that 194 medical professors and assistant professors had been appointed, and a new Emergency Maternal and Child Care Centre building had been constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore. “An Integrated Public Health Laboratory has been established at a cost of Rs 1 crore, while an Accident and Intensive Care Unit building, built at a cost of Rs 18 crore, is ready for use,” he said.
Dr. Thirupathi said works to establish a cardiac care unit at a cost of Rs 7.6 crore were in progress. “Two cardiologists have been appointed. The Cath Lab will be inaugurated soon, and angiogram tests and cardiac surgeries will be conducted, benefiting people from the delta region.”
He further said a radiation therapy unit for cancer treatment is being set up at a cost of Rs 25 crore, with six specialist doctors already appointed. CT scan and MRI services are being provided at concessional government rates through the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation. Post-mortem examinations have also commenced under government administration.