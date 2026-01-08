Rs 7.5 crore cardiac unit among major upgrades on anvil in Cuddalore government MCH

CUDDALORE: Several major development works are underway at the Cuddalore District Government Medical College Hospital in Annamalai Nagar, Chidambaram, including the establishment of a cardiac care unit (Cath Lab) at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore, Medical College Dean and Special Officer Dr C Thirupathi said on Tuesday.

A consultative meeting on hospital development and an orientation programme for newly appointed doctors was held at the hospital on Tuesday morning. The meeting, chaired by Dr Thirupathi, focused on the initiatives taken since the Tamil Nadu government assumed administrative control of the hospital.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Junior Sundaresh, Vice-Dean Dr Sasikala, Dental College Dean Dr Suma Karthikeyan, and doctors Ashok Bhaskar and N Pari attended the meeting. Newly appointed professors and assistant professors from various government medical colleges were introduced.

Heads of departments and senior doctors, including Professor Ramanathan of Paediatrics, Dr Thiruselvan of Emergency Care, Dr Ilavazhagan of Cardiology, Dr Senthilnathan of Orthopaedics and Dr Kaviyarasan of Dermatology, addressed the gathering. Hundreds of department heads, professors, assistant professors and other doctors participated.

Speaking to reporters later, Dr. Thirupathi said the Tamil Nadu government was working to upgrade the hospital into a full-fledged medical college and hospital. “Facilities such as the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, Accident and Emergency Care Unit, and the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, which operate in other government medical colleges, have now been implemented here,” he said.