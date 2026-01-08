Santhanakoodu festival held peacefully atop hill

MADURAI: The Santhanakoodu festival at the Sikandar Dargah located on top of the Thiruparankundram hill was held in the early hours of Wednesday. Only 50 persons were allowed to take part in the festival. The annual festival began on December 21 with the flag hoisting ceremony. The highlight of the celebrations, the santhanakoodu procession, took place in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The decorated santhanakoodu was taken in a procession from the Periya Ratha Veethi, passing through the main streets of Thiruparankundram town, before reaching the path leading to the dargah. As soon as the procession arrived at the foothills, police personnel informed the organisers that only 50 people would be permitted to go up the hill, in accordance with the court order.

This led to a brief argument, with some demanding that more people be allowed. However, police stood firm, and only 50 people were allowed. After 6 am, devotees and members of the Muslim community were permitted to visit the dargah as usual.