Student chided by principal for shooting reels on campus attempts to kill self in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A second-year student of the Government Arts and Science College for Women, Puliyakulam, attempted to end her life inside the classroom on Wednesday morning after the principal allegedly insulted her in front of all the students on Tuesday over the making of reels at the college.

The B.Sc Computer Science student was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore city for treatment.

The city police, along with officers from the Office of the Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Coimbatore, are conducting an inquiry.

Sources from college claimed a few students had allegedly shot reels on the college campus.

The visuals accompanied by a cinema song were posted by them on their Instagram accounts. Moreover, some students had recently uploaded on social media accounts reels on the rehearsal for Pongal celebration. Meanwhile, the principal convened an emergency meeting on Tuesday evening, which was attended by the students and teachers.

During the meeting, she instructed students not to shoot reels on the campus or in the classrooms, displaying their identity cards. She also showed some reels shot by some students and commented such content could affect the reputation of the college.

Moreover, she allegedly singled out a student from the computer science department, who has more than 6,000 followers on Instagram, and showed her reels to other students, remarking that they featured a double-meaning song. She felt humiliated when her reel was shown before everyone. Meanwhile, the students who had shot the reels deleted it from their account.