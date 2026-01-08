Delay in shifting pipelines halts construction of Thanneerpandal Rail Overbridge in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The construction of the jinxed Thanneerpandal Rail Overbridge (ROB) is set to be delayed further as work has been suspended for more than two weeks.
Officials of the State Highways Department have attributed the stoppage to delays in shifting underground pipelines by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board and the non-arrival of special iron rods required for the bridge deck.
Activists say construction activity at the site has come to a complete standstill for over 15 days. Locals fear that the latest pause could further derail the already stretched timeline of the project, which is crucial for easing traffic congestion in the area.
The project has already seen nearly a decade of setbacks since it was first conceived.
The Thanneerpandal ROB project dates back to October 2006, when the government issued GO No. 210, granting administrative sanction of Rs 12.65 crore for constructing a flyover across Level Crossing Gate No. 6. Over the years, escalating construction costs led to a revised estimate of Rs 15.30 cr. The proposed bridge measures 549.14 metres in length and 8.5 m in width, supported by 15 pillars, eight on the southern side and seven on the northern side, along with approach and service roads.
Southern Railway completed its portion of the work above the railway track in 2018. However, the project soon ran into major hurdles due to land acquisition issues. While the majority of the 58 affected landowners cooperated, opposition from a private school and an industry resulted in multiple petitions being filed before the Madras High Court. These legal battles stalled the project for several years.
After fresh tenders were floated, construction resumed last year in July with an 18-month deadline, aiming for completion by December 2026. However, five months into the revived project, residents and activists say the pace of work has been disappointing, even before the recent stoppage.
Expressing frustration over the delay RTI and social activist V Balasubramanian said, "The ROB project itself was started after years of struggle. Now, stopping the work again will only affect local people. There are no workers at the site, and the work has been completely halted for more than 15 days. At this rate, the completion will be pushed back further. The officials must expedite the project and finish it soon."
A senior official from the State Highways Department said the delay in relocating underground pipelines has prevented further progress on the bridge works. "We are also waiting for special deck rods that are around 15 m long, unlike the regular 12 m rods. These are expected to arrive in the next couple of days. Once they reach the site, work will resume in full swing," the official added.