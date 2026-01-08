Delay in shifting pipelines halts construction of Thanneerpandal Rail Overbridge in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The construction of the jinxed Thanneerpandal Rail Overbridge (ROB) is set to be delayed further as work has been suspended for more than two weeks.

Officials of the State Highways Department have attributed the stoppage to delays in shifting underground pipelines by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board and the non-arrival of special iron rods required for the bridge deck.

Activists say construction activity at the site has come to a complete standstill for over 15 days. Locals fear that the latest pause could further derail the already stretched timeline of the project, which is crucial for easing traffic congestion in the area.

The project has already seen nearly a decade of setbacks since it was first conceived.

The Thanneerpandal ROB project dates back to October 2006, when the government issued GO No. 210, granting administrative sanction of Rs 12.65 crore for constructing a flyover across Level Crossing Gate No. 6. Over the years, escalating construction costs led to a revised estimate of Rs 15.30 cr. The proposed bridge measures 549.14 metres in length and 8.5 m in width, supported by 15 pillars, eight on the southern side and seven on the northern side, along with approach and service roads.