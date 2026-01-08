TN planning panel flags delay in seed availability for Mannuyir Kaappom

CHENNAI: The state planning commission (SPC) has recommended to the Tamil Nadu government to promote decentralised production of green manure seeds to improve the implementation of long-term effectiveness of the Chief Minister’s Mannuyir Kaathu Mannuyir Kaappom (MKMK) scheme.

The report on impact analysis of green manuring, submitted by the SPC vice chairman Udhayanidhi Stalin and vice chairman J Jayaranjan to Chief Minister MK Stalin, has made several recommendations to strengthen the scheme. It identified that centralised procurement and distribution of green manure seeds led to delays in seed supply in some districts, a mismatch between seed availability and local sowing windows, dependence on annual government distribution and variations in seed quality and timely incorporation.

The SPC, to set right the above bottlenecks, recommended decentralised seed production as a course correction within the scheme, not as an external or unrelated suggestion. Village-level seed banks managed by Farmer-Producer Organisations, Self-Help Groups, and progressive farmers should be promoted.