UK Deputy High Commissioner explores collaboration with Auroville

VILLUPURAM: British Deputy High Commissioner for Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, Halima Holland, visited the Auroville Foundation on Tuesday to discuss potential areas of collaboration.

The meeting included members of key Auroville working groups, such as the Funds and Assets Management Committee, Working Committee, Auroville Town Development Council, Electrical Services, and Foundation staff. Secretary of the Auroville Foundation and Additional Chief Secretary of Gujarat, Dr Jayanti S Ravi, joined via video conference.

Discussions centred on youth engagement, sustainability initiatives, and cultural exchanges. A proposal was explored to hold a Town Hall-style video interaction linking young entrepreneurs from Auroville with their counterparts in the United Kingdom. Holland highlighted the UK’s Young Professionals Scheme and encouraged British youth to visit Auroville.

Dr Ravi suggested organising a joint conference with IIT Madras and the British Council on green startups and sustainability, with possible participation from German and French missions. Other proposals included establishing a vocational training centre in partnership with the UK and involving British artists and authors in Auroville’s Literary Fest and February Birthday Festival.

Margarita from the Funds and Assets Management Committee proposed engaging youth community coordinators as ambassadors to connect with the Aurovillian diaspora in the UK.

“Auroville is a laboratory for human unity. We welcome the UK’s interest in sustainable initiatives,” said Dr Ravi, while Holland described Auroville’s vision as inspiring. The visit concluded with the handing over of the Auroville Master Plan.