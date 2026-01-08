Villupuram Collector urges farmers to take precautions as heavy rain looms

VILLUPURAM: In view of the forecast of heavy rainfall, Villupuram Collector Sheikh Abdul Rahman on Wednesday urged farmers to take precautionary measures to prevent damage to standing crops and agricultural operations.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over delta districts and northern coastal districts on January 9, 10 and 11.

As harvesting of paddy and other crops is under way in several parts of the district, farmers have been advised to closely monitor weather updates and exercise caution, particularly during harvest and post-harvest activities, according to an official release.

Farmers have been instructed to complete the harvesting of crops that are ready without delay to avoid rain-related damage in the fields. During rainfall, harvested grains should be protected from moisture by covering them with tarpaulins, and adequate care should be taken while drying the produce, the release said, adding that exposure of grains to rain must be strictly avoided.

The district administration has also directed farmers to store dried grains only in safe, covered storage facilities to prevent the entry of rainwater. If the ground is damp, the use of plastic tarpaulins or wooden planks has been recommended to protect the produce from moisture.

Farmers have further been urged to take all necessary measures to minimise possible losses to crops and stored grains in view of the anticipated heavy rainfall.